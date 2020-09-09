1/
Milan Peter Sova
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 1944 - August 2020 Acclaimed Director of Photography Milan Peter Sova, A.S.C., died on August 27 at his home in S. Kortight, NY. Born in Czechoslovakia, he emigrated in the mid-1960s and arrived in New York City in his twenties. Early in his career, he shot the award-winning "Short Eyes," many of Barry Levinson's early films, including "Diner," "Good Morning Vietnam," and "Tin Man," as well as Mike Newell's "Donnie Brasco." Collaborating with director Paul McGuigan, he was the cinematographer on "Gangster #1," "The Reckoning," and "Lucky # Slevin." While working with Erroll Morris, Peter helped develop the Interrotron. His most recent work was on the documentary "Driven to Abstraction." Peter lost his wife, Elizabeth, in 2018, and is survived by his son Milan Joseph Sova.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved