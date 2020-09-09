September 1944 - August 2020 Acclaimed Director of Photography Milan Peter Sova, A.S.C., died on August 27 at his home in S. Kortight, NY. Born in Czechoslovakia, he emigrated in the mid-1960s and arrived in New York City in his twenties. Early in his career, he shot the award-winning "Short Eyes," many of Barry Levinson's early films, including "Diner," "Good Morning Vietnam," and "Tin Man," as well as Mike Newell's "Donnie Brasco." Collaborating with director Paul McGuigan, he was the cinematographer on "Gangster #1," "The Reckoning," and "Lucky # Slevin." While working with Erroll Morris, Peter helped develop the Interrotron. His most recent work was on the documentary "Driven to Abstraction." Peter lost his wife, Elizabeth, in 2018, and is survived by his son Milan Joseph Sova.



