February 5, 1922 - January 31, 2020 Milly Greenberg, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and sponsor, passed peacefully on Friday, January 31st just 5 days shy of her 98th birthday. Her devoted daughter Paula was by her side. Milly was born in Chicago to Bella and Jacob Wilensky. Her beloved siblings, Jean and Ronnie, both predeceased her. The family moved to Los Angeles where Milly graduated from Roosevelt High School. In 1950 she married Nathan "Greenie" Greenberg. They were married for 56 years until his death in 2004. They had 2 children, David Marc (predeceased 2019) and Paula Ann, who she lived with the last year of her life. Milly was a remarkable woman who was very loved by her extended family of women and men in her AA fellowship. In August of 2019 she proudly celebrated 50 years of sobriety and leaves a legacy of love and service to the many women she sponsored throughout the years. Known for her style and class she always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and her daughter. Hers was a life well lived and we are grateful to have had her with us for so long. She will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park on February 5th next to her husband Nathan. A celebration of life is being planned for late March 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 5, 2020