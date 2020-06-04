March 2, 1933 - April 25, 2020 Millie Cohen passed away peacefully of natural causes with family by her side on April 25 in her residence at Palm Court in Culver City, CA. She was 87. Mille was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY with her sister Evelyn and her parents Louis and Esther Greene, who had both emigrated to the US from Eastern Europe prior to World War I. While her parents spoke broken English and had only rudimentary education, it's a testament to their hard work and the determination of their two girls that Millie and Evie both earned college degrees and went on to professional careers. Millie earned a BA and a Masters in Education from Hunter College in New York. She married Raymond Cohen in 1954 and they raised three girls: Laura, Carolyn and Lisa. The family relocated to Los Angeles, where Millie earned a second Masters and worked full-time for L.A. Unified School District as a school psychologist, serving special needs students until her retirement in the 1990's. After her marriage ended, Millie met the man who was to be her partner for the rest of her life: Robert Spies. During their nearly four decades together, Millie and Bob were active in book and discussion groups, music, travel and their Jewish chavurah group. Millie volunteered as a docent at the Skirball Cultural Center, an educational institution dedicated to sustaining Jewish heritage. More than anything, what brought joy to Millie and Bob was being with family and celebrating each milestone – birthdays, graduations, holidays. While her health declined in recent years, Millie's face would still always light up when one of her children or grandchildren walked into the room. Millie will be dearly missed by Bob, her three daughters and their husbands - Laura Cohen (Rolf), Carolyn Carter (Jim) and Lisa Aitken (Dan) - and by her grandchildren Chelsea, Olivia, Alex, Matthew, Bryn and Cole, and great-grandchildren Fordd and Charley Rose. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Council of Jewish Women.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store