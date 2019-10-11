Home

Mildred Rose Gilbert Obituary
December 22, 1923 - September 21, 2019 Beloved wife, adored sister of five brothers, mother, grandmother ("Mimi"), teacher of generations of kindergarteners, choir singer, real estate magnate, entrepreneur, Mission Inn docent, world traveler, poet, spiritual seeker. The original fun-haver, Milly is survived by her husband of 62 years Norman Gilbert, children Russell Gilbert (Emily), Colleen Schlobohm (Jim), Mary Lou Byrne (Gary Kearney), and Dean Gilbert, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many friends. Celebration of Life 11:30 a.m., October 17 at University Club of Pasadena, 175 N. Oakland Ave.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019
