December 1, 1931 - January 9, 2019 Mildred Trares Schaefer, known to her friends as 'Millie', passed away peacefully at her home on January 9, 2020. Born to Edna and Florion Trares in Madison, Illinois, she was the youngest to her sister, Mary, and her brother, Edward.Her college years were spent at DePauw University, graduating in 1953. She would chuckle and sigh at the cost of colleges today, noting that hers was practically free.She was an accomplished actress, performing in over 30 stage and television shows. Her television career spanned two decades, appearing in productions by Alcoa Premiere, Hallmark Hall of Fame and CBS Playhouse.While auditioning for a role she met the love of her life, George Schaefer. George was a celebrated theater, television and film director and producer. They were married on February 6, 1954, and spent 43 years in bliss.She loved the theater and going to movies, and loved sharing stories about the artists in her life. She wrote a screenplay about her upbringing in Madison. Perhaps writing was her calling because she was prolific, sending notes, poems and letters to everyone on their birthday, holidays and anniversaries.And she was active-swimming and walking every day (her walks covered short trips to the market and long jaunts through the city).Could she sing? Like all outdoors! She was lead vocal in the DePauw University Choir. From her diminutive frame came forth a vibrant, bold and emotional voice.Millie possessed a wondrous quality of closing out the world in your presence, giving you singular attention, making one feel special. She was the true spirit of joy, forever positive, generous of heart, extending trust to all who knew her.Funeral services will be conducted at Forest Lawn Glendale on Saturday, January 18th. Memorial begins at 2:00pm – please arrive a half hour prior.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made on her behalf to the School Of Music - Class of 1953. DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind. 46135.' . . . And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. '
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 15, 2020