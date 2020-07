April 1, 1924 - July 7, 2020 It is with sadness that we report the passing of Millicent "Millie" Polisky, nee Schaffer. We were lucky to have her in our lives for so long, and the world is a poorer place today without her. She is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. We are your legacy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store