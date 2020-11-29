January 27, 1934 - November 25, 2020 Milton B. Goffman, a longtime championship coach in the Los Angeles Unified School District, and an avid sailor, passed away in his Porter Ranch home on Wednesday morning. Milt was a renowned wrestling coach at El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills. He built a fledgling wrestling program into one of the leading teams in Los Angeles, winning multiple league titles and four City titles in 1986, 1988, 1989 and 1990. After he stepped away from coaching in 1991, he was a guidance counselor for a number of years.He was a skilled sailor, and a sailboat partner/owner with Sid Thompson for over 30 years. They sailed out of the Bahia Cabrillo Marina in Oxnard. Although he was allergic to horses, he was a partner with his wife, Raizy, at their Hunter/Jumper training facility Camelot Riding Club for 40 years, and later in their horse show management company Camelot Events. He was her "rock" in the background, and he was well known and loved in the horse show community.Milt was born in Chicago, Ill., on January 26, 1934, to Eva and Meyer Goffman, who both emigrated from Ukraine. He moved with his parents and sister to Los Angeles in 1944, where he attended city schools, graduating from Fairfax High School in 1952. While at Fairfax, he was a member of the track & field team from 1949-52, and served as a student cross country coach. He attended Los Angeles State College (now Cal State Los Angeles), graduating in 1956 with a degree in physical education. He was assistant track coach in 1954; ran track and field and cross country; and wrestled, all from 1955-56.He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956, serving for two years as recreational director at Ft. Hood, TX. Upon his release from the service, he began teaching physical education at Pacoima Junior High School. He moved to El Camino Real High School in 1971, and started the LAUSD Wrestling Program with Youth Services with Sam DeJohn from San Fernando High School and Norm Lerman from Taft High School. He launched the first LAUSD wrestling team at El Camino Real in 1973. He represented the LAUSD at the California State Wrestling Tournament for five years. His LAUSD varsity dual meet record was 98 wins and 15 losses; his junior varsity dual meet record was 102-2. He qualified an average of three athletes per year to the California State Championships, and was awarded the National High School Coaching Award presented by Scholastic Coach Magazine in 1987. He also was nominated for the CIF Hall Of Fame in 2020; and received a Certificate of Commendation from the L.A. City Council in 1986 and 1988; a Certificate of Tribute from the council in 1999; and the first L.A. City Coaching Emeritus Award in 2011.He met his future wife, Raizy, when they were both summer camp counselors. They married in 1962 in Hollywood, and traveled and enjoyed married life with boats, horses and dogs for 58 years. He also is survived by a sister, Phyllis Ann Reiter, of West Hartford, CT; a nephew, Michael Reiter; nieces Janice Barshay and Marcia Macca; and 10 great nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, there will be a scattering of ashes at sea and a celebration of life in the Spring of 2021. Contributions if you wish may be made to City Of Hope or at https://support.yiddishbookcenter.org