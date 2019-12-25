|
May 23, 1920 - December 23, 2019 Milton B. Goodman, age 99, died at home in Los Angeles, with his loving daughter, Irene, by his side. Milton was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the youngest of 3 sons of Israel and Rose Goodman. His father died when Milton was 9 years old. Therefore, from a very young age, he dutifully helped his mother and brothers run Imlay Package Store where the highest standards of business ethics were ingrained in him. Eventually, he attended New York University, where he also had a part-time job selling magazines throughout the campus community. He attempted to sell one to a fellow student at NYU, Frances Sisselman, who became his fiancée before he had to leave for Army service overseas during World War II. They married in her parents' living room when he returned home for a brief leave. Milton and Frances eventually lived in New York where their son, Roger, was born before moving to Los Angeles in late 1949. Once settled in Los Angeles, their daughter, Irene, was born in 1951. They lived in a loving multi-generational household with Frances' parents, Sadie and Abe Sisselman. With an affinity for selling, Milton joined his father-in-law's clothing business as a national sales rep, requiring lengthy road trips throughout the U.S. Though highly successful, he missed his family terribly and decided he needed to change to a career where he could stay in L.A In 1960, he became a life insurance agent with Massachusetts Mutual, where his achievements were legendary for the next 56 years. Even at age 96, he saw no reason to formally retire and thus became an "Agent Emeritus." He won countless awards throughout his career, both industry-wide and through Mass Mutual, including Agency Associate of the Year, Consecutive Lives recognition for selling at least one life insurance policy a week for over 29 straight years, and the coveted Winks Award honoring the rare agent who embodies honesty, integrity, empathy, and service at all times. He devoted the same enthusiasm for his and Frances' extensive philanthropic work with many charitable organizations. He was Chairperson of the Los Angeles/Eilat, Israel Sister City Committee for 14 years under both Mayors Yorty and Bradley. He was a Vice-President of Temple Beth Am and a member of their Board of Trustees for over 25 years. He was President of Hadassah Associates in Los Angeles for 8 years, and continued his involvement with raising funds for their cardiac research for decades. He also served as president of New York University Alumni, and served on its board and also on the board of Los Angeles Hebrew High, among many others. Milton and Frances cherished many life-long friendships. They travelled all over the world, including 30 cruises, always returning with beautiful slide shows, colorful stories, souvenirs, and new friends from each adventure. Family mattered to him more than everything. He was predeceased by his beloved Frances in 2016, to whom he was married for 72 years, and by his cherished son, Roger in 2018. He was also predeceased by his brothers Edward and Abraham. He is survived by his devoted and adoring daughter, Irene; daughter-in-law, Melody; grandchildren Joshua (Julia Kraft), Jeffrey (Ashley), Kenny, Daniel, and Sarah; three great-grandchildren; and extended family members. Deep gratitude is extended to caregivers Jackie, Martha, and Patricia. Funeral services will be held at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills on Thursday, 26 December at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Support Hadassah Hospital" or to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019