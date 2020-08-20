1/1
Milton Goodman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Goodman of Mission Viejo CA and formerly Los Angeles CA, passed away at age 99 on August 7th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Dora and Harry Goodman, brother Jerome Goodman, sister Phyllis Simon and brother-in-law, Harry Simon. He is survived by nieces and nephew Susan (Jeff) Bemel, Leslie Gold, Howard (Kim) Simon, and Barbara (Yasuo) Tanaka. Milt was born on May 7th, 1921, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and moved to California in his early twenties. Milt earned a master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota and spent his career conducting research, teaching, and mentoring others. As a chemical engineer, Milt contributed to the development of nuclear energy in its earliest days and later worked in the aerospace industry for many years helping send men to the moon. Even into his early 90s, Milt volunteered his time and resources to tutor local students and advance social causes. Notably, Milt was recognized as a founding member of Common Cause, an organization that seeks to uphold democracy in our government. A master cribbage player, Milton remained a passionate, competitive, and award-winning player well into his late 90's. Given the limitations of the current times, we look forward to honoring Milton's life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved