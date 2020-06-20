December 10, 1929 - June 18, 2020 Milton Henry Hillman was born December 10, 1929 and died at his home in Greenville, SC June 18, 2020.Dr. Hillman received his B.S. from the University of Miami in 1951 and his M.D. from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1956 - the first class at the new medical school. He interned at L.A. County and served an ophthalmology residency at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital. He received his J.D. from Glendale University College of Law in 1990. He was a member of the American Medical Association and the American Bar Association.He was a Captain and flight surgeon in the USAF from 1958-1961.Milton is survived by his wife, Mia, and he was preceded in death by their son, Joseph.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607.Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 20, 2020.