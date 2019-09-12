|
|
May 16, 1927 - September 9, 2019 Strong, kind, capable, fun, and generous, Milton Meisner lived a full life. He died peacefully at home at age 92, surrounded by family and caregivers, thankfully without knowing the copious tears that followed him out. Milt grew up in lower Manhattan during the Depression and was an inquisitive, hands-on guy from the beginning. He attended prestigious Stuyvesant High School and pursued vocational education at SUNY Oswego. From 1948 through 1989, he served the LAUSD as a woodshop teacher and counselor, mostly at Birmingham High School where he was much loved. He then moved on to serve as vice principal, principal and then he oversaw a district-wide vocational program. He worked creatively and prodigiously to high standards – from designing and building beautiful furniture in his home shop to developing skills training programs in the schools. In his early years, he supplemented his teacher's salary by building furniture and he later filled his own home with his artful furniture and cabinetry. He played piano standards with wonderful expression. He cooked. He enjoyed nothing more than gathering our growing family for meals. Always more youthful than his years, Milt had the gusto to bicycle long distances from age 50 to 84. Then, Keck cardiology cheated death by installing an electric heart that gave us seven relatively normal years. He was remarkably old for the procedure and he did mysteriously well with it. We all enjoyed his long final act, during which gratitude, love and respect continued to flow like usual. He marveled at the flight of time and savored the moment. Milt is survived by his wife of 70 years, Adelaide, children Stu, Jan and Allison, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and countless students. Funeral services are to be held September 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Groman-Eden Mortuary in Mission Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 12, 2019