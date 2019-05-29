Resources More Obituaries for Milton Michaelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Milton Michaelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers December 8, 1917 - May 23, 2019 Milton Michaelson passed away May 23, 2019, at the age of 101, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Los Angeles, California. Milt was born in Buffalo, NY on 12/8/1917 to Reba and Louis Michaelson. He moved to Los Angeles with his parents and older brother Al at the age of 3. Milt met Yetta Waxman, the woman of his dreams, in early 1935, and they married in 1939.With two daughters, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, he leaves behind an amazing and lasting legacy.Milt retired at age 45 from his custom furniture-frame business to become a successful commercial real-estate broker, but he measured his own wealth by the happiness of his family. Milt and Yetta loved to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries with family. After-dinner entertainment often included watching home movies he shot and directed over many years, and live music as the grandkids played instruments that he and Yetta brought back from their travels around the world.Milt was very creative, an engineer at heart. Without his tireless craftsmanship, the Bulgatz house may still be single story, his daughter Carol wouldn't have had sturdy art tables for her family, herself, and hundreds of art-students, and El Marino elementary would be missing their "Language Opens the World to Us" sculpture. Signs of his legacy exist in all of our homes.Through ingenious customizations and modifications of his small campers, he and Yetta were able to take their daughters, and later five little grandchildren, on memorable camping trips across the West. Playing and watching Tennis, watching football, taking his daughter Diane to the Rams football games, dancing, tinkering in the garage, and reading were favorite pastimes.As a father, Diane has always said that he'd be in top-running for the perfect dad award. Subtle with his words and non-confrontational style, he conveyed his messages loud and clear without judgement. He respectfully, through skillful and empathic guidance, allowed one to reach their own conclusion. Always the eternal optimist, he could light up the room with his laughter and smile. But mostly, he excelled in the art of giving. His selfless acts of kindness and generosity have enriched the family beyond measure.Above all else, Milt taught us all, by example, how to give, love, and live.He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers (Al and Harold), his wife of 67 years, Yetta Michaelson and his daughter, Carol Bardin. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Bulgatz, his grandchildren - Michele Bulgatz (Randy), Dennis Bulgatz (Sheri), Tony Bardin (Julie), Andrea Schainen (Daniel), and Heidi Finberg (Mark). Great grandchildren - Adam, Danny, Josh, River, Claire, Cole, Caitlin, Kyle, Tesla and Sariya. And, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial on Sunday June 2 at 2pm. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries