September 23, 1931 - June 21, 2019 Milton Sidley, 87, died peacefully at his home in Malibu. Milton was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota where he received both his BA and JD from the University of Minnesota. He met and married his beloved wife, Saralyn Sidley, in 1957. Milton loved tennis and was a longtime member of the Malibu Racquet Club. He also acted as a tennis umpire at many tennis tournaments around Southern California. He was a fixture for many years at Malibu Fitness with his trainer, Charlie McCurdy. Milton and Saralyn could often be found at Malibu High School watching their granddaughters (Jane, 23 and Ally, 21) play sports, sing in concerts, and perform in musicals. Milton practiced law for over 30 years, finally retiring to exclusively manage his real estate holdings. He was an avid art collector and a lover of great architecture. He and Saralyn traveled the world together, and especially loved their time in Aspen skiing with the entire family. Milton is survived by his wife, Saralyn, daughter, Janna, son, Michael (Wendy), granddaughters, Jane and Ally, and brother, Theodore (Barbara). Funeral services will take place Tuesday, June 25th at 12pm Home of Peace Memorial Park 4334 Whittier Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023 Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019