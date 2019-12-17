|
|
September 3, 1927 - December 13, 2019 Mina A. Brown passed Dec.13, 2019. Devoted wife to William P. Brown (dec.). Loving mom to Dr. Gary F. Brown (Eileen), Howard J. Brown (Jean), and Bruce A. Brown (Ada). 7 grandchildren: Brendan Brown, Dr. Traci Bekelman (Dr. David), Gwendolyn Moltz (George), Sarah Jane Staton (Shawn), Kevin Brown, Carly Brown, and Ben Brown. 3 great-grandchildren: Nathan and Ari Bekelman, and Lily Moltz. Mom adored and was fascinated by them all. Her dear sister Joan Daniel (Martin, dec.) and Joan's children Gregg Daniel, Kim Katz and Kim's two daughters Maddie and Gillian Katz. Mom enjoyed tennis, golf, reading, baking, oil painting, mah jongg and lifelong charity work, including work at Cedars Sinai Hospital for over 40 years. She had dear friends Donna, Helen, Joyce, Patty and Sunny. A special thanks to caregivers Leah and Mariette to whom she loved and who kept her going and functioning. In lieu of flowers, donations to Helping Hand at Cedars Sinai or to a . Mom felt kindness was catching, and we get it Mom. Services were private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 17, 2019