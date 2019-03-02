October 26, 1917 - February 28, 2019 Minnie Kaplan passed away on Thursday, February 28th at her home in Los Angeles after several days of peaceful hospice, during which time she was surrounded by her dearest family, friends and her beloved mamela/caregiver, Marisol. Minnie was a vivacious, loving and strong willed woman with an abiding passion and Chutzpah for life. She is known in the community for having the license plate "MIN" and always carrying candies in her purse for the children she met throughout the day. Shopping at the Jewish Women's Council Thrift Shop, singing with her family and receiving compliments on her beauty (which persisted through her 101st birthday) were her favorite pastimes. She is survived by her loving family; her daughters, Joan and Nicole, her grandchildren, Felisa, Steven, Hilary, Rick, Lisa and her great grandchildren Mason, Hunter, Ashlyn, Gianna and Ryan. Celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 4th at 1:00 PM at Hillside Memorial. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019