October 30, 1928 - January 14, 2020 Minto Keaton, 91, passed away peacefully in her Larkspur, California, home on January 14, 2020. Having survived four cancer diagnoses, she was resilient to the end. To all who knew her, Minto was a wonderful conversationalist and story teller, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a passionate reader and traveler, and a self-described "kick in the pants." Born in San Francisco, California, in 1928, at the age of 12 Minto moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where her father, Mikhel Hannus, was working as a ship's pilot at Pearl Harbor. Minto often spoke about personally witnessing that infamous day in December 1941 when Pearl Harbor was bombed by Japanese war planes and the next three years that she spent picking pineapples and attending school wearing a gas mask. Having graduated from the University of Hawaii and earning her M.S. degree in Social Work from U.C. Berkeley, Minto was especially proud of her early work in Virginia, placing children for adoption. It was at U.C. Berkeley's International House (since Hawaii was not yet a state) that she met her husband of more than 30 years, Harry Keaton, an immigrant from Czechoslovakia, who was attending Boalt Hall Law School. They wed in 1952 and, after three years in Virginia, moved back to California where they spent many years actively involved in politics, education, the California and American Bar Associations, and community service. Minto served as President of the Los Angeles 10th District PTA (a full-time job) and, after Harry's untimely passing in 1983, went on to be the Assistant Area Director of the Los Angeles American Jewish Committee. Even after "retiring" in 2004, Minto continued to work toward her certification as a therapist and provided counseling at Jewish Family Services. In 2008, Minto moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she delighted in days at the beach, regularly going to the library and her garden club, and spending time with her grandchildren. In 2016, she returned to California and thereafter enjoyed being with three of her other grandchildren, reading on her "lanai" and attending SF Giants games. She will be remembered and missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. Minto is survived by her four daughters, Elizabeth, Deborah, Janette and Juliana, and her seven grandchildren, John and Andrew Lupario, Quenton Adams, Vivien, Harrison and Brennan Moritz, and Mathilda Gannon. A service for Minto will be held on January 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020