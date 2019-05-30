Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Chester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Shirley Chester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Miriam Shirley Chester Obituary
July 25, 1930 - May 24, 2019 Miriam studied to be a teacher at Townsend College and married Morris Chester in 1951 in Baltimore. After moving to Palos Verdes in 1966, Miriam taught elementary school in the RPV district and Sunday school at Ner Tamid. Miriam and Morris lived full and fulfilling lives. Miriam is survived by Morris, her husband of 68 years, and their 3 children Jerome, Fred and Susan and their grandchildren Alisa and Michelle.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.