July 25, 1930 - May 24, 2019 Miriam studied to be a teacher at Townsend College and married Morris Chester in 1951 in Baltimore. After moving to Palos Verdes in 1966, Miriam taught elementary school in the RPV district and Sunday school at Ner Tamid. Miriam and Morris lived full and fulfilling lives. Miriam is survived by Morris, her husband of 68 years, and their 3 children Jerome, Fred and Susan and their grandchildren Alisa and Michelle.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019