Miriam Ulman died peacefully at home on December 17, 2019, shortly after joyously celebrating her 90th birthday.
Born in Flushing, NY, on November 30, 1929, to Rose and Louis Levine, Miriam studied singing for many years with Yiddish composer and teacher Mikhl Gelbart, performing on "The Forward Hour" on Yiddish radio station WEVD.
She married Elliot Ulman on December 18, 1948, moving to Peabody, MA, in 1954, and then to Los Angeles in 1957, where, after a year, they settled in Northridge. While raising her two children, Miriam studied guitar, which she later taught to scores of children and adults in the San Fernando Valley. She also performed Yiddish, Hebrew and English folk songs, both as part of a trio called the Daughters of Rose and later solo.
In preparation for becoming a grandmother, Miriam learned to quilt, creating complex coverlets as well as intricate and artistic wall hangings. She was a longtime member of the Material Girls quilting circle.
Miriam was also a crackerjack mah jongg player and, until her last 10 years, an avid Israeli and international folk dancer. She belonged to two book clubs.
Miriam was predeceased by her husband, Elliot Ulman (2009). She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Jane) Ulman, and daughter, Jill Reder; grandchildren Zachary Ulman, Gabriel Ulman, Jeremy Ulman, Daniel Ulman, Nicholas Reder, and Jennifer Reder; and great-grandchildren Liat Ulman, Galit Ulman, Eliana Ulman, and Jackson Reder.
On behalf of Miriam, the family would like to thank Dr. Darius Gharib, Dr. Sahar Sohrabian, Teresa Rivera, Rosenda and Mario Rendon, Olivia Cowherd, and other caregivers as well as the staff of Skirball Hospice for their devoted and excellent care. They also would like to thank the residents and staff at The Village at Sherman Oaks for their friendship and kindness.
Services will be held on Sunday, December 22, at 3 p.m. at Eden Memorial Park. Donations may be sent to MAZON, A Jewish Response To Hunger (mazon.org).
Miriam was ambivalent about dying. "I want to end my suffering," she said, "but I don't want to leave my beautiful family."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019