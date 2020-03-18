|
|
August 20, 1929 - March 15, 2020 Misak (Mike) Ekizian, 90, of Northridge, California, passed away on March 15, 2020. Misak was born in Racine, Wisconsin, to Ohannes and Gulizar Ekizian on August 20, 1929. He went to high school at Waukegan Township in Waukegan, Illinois, and graduated in 1947. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Oklahoma in 1951. He met his lifelong sweetheart, Rose "Chickie" Karian, in the summer of 1950 at an Armenian Church Youth Organization convention in Chicago, Illinois, and they married on October 5, 1952. Misak and Rose followed their dreams and drove out to California soon after they married. He worked for various aerospace corporations before founding with two partners their own electronic sales rep companies, namely Black Ekizian and Strong, and Bestronics. These companies sold the transistors, chips, and components that started the computer age, and Mike was well known at Intel, Fairchild, AMD, Avnet, and countless other groundbreaking firms. Mike retired in 1985 and enjoyed golfing non-stop at Woodland Hills, North Ranch and San Joaquin Country Clubs. Besides golf, he enjoyed playing and listening to classical and jazz piano, beating you at backgammon, pool, and pinochle, and participating in Armenian men's forums and groups like TripleX Fraternity. He was involved with St. Peter's Armenian Church in Van Nuys and St. Paul's Armenian Church in Fresno, the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, and the Ararat Home in Mission Hills. He is survived by his son Greg Ekizian and Greg's wife Kelly, his daughter Susan Berns and her husband Bob, grandchildren Madalyn, Jessica, Jane and Jeremy. He was preceded in death, just one month ago, by Rose, his beloved wife of 67 years, his sisters Mary and Alice, and his parents. Memorial donations may be made to CASA of Ventura County, PO Box 1135, Camarillo, CA 93011. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at Premier Hospice, and the owners and caregivers of Anamar Senior Care in Northridge.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 18, 2020