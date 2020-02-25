Home

(84) passed away on January 14, 2020 in Harbor City, CA. She is survived by her husband, Hideo Yanagimoto; sons, John (Tomoko) and Dean (Kristy) Yanagimoto; grandsons, Shane and Kane Yanagimoto; brother, Katsushige (Michiko) Hiraoka of Japan; brother-in-law, Toshiro (Emiko) Yanagimoto; nephew, James (Keiko) Yanagimoto; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the US and Japan. A private memorial gathering was held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020
