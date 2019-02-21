Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Misao Matsuda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Misao Katherine Matsuda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Misao Katherine Matsuda Obituary
(95) passed away on February 16, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Douglas Matsuda, Kathleen (Martin) Umemoto and Patty (Marvin) Furuya; grandchildren, Ryan and Steven Umemoto, Kristie (Jimmie) Ito, Tyler Furuya; three great-grandchildren; sister, Irene (Robert) Inouye; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.