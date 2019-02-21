|
(95) passed away on February 16, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her children, Douglas Matsuda, Kathleen (Martin) Umemoto and Patty (Marvin) Furuya; grandchildren, Ryan and Steven Umemoto, Kristie (Jimmie) Ito, Tyler Furuya; three great-grandchildren; sister, Irene (Robert) Inouye; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2019