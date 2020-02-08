Home

Misao Nagashiki

Misao Nagashiki Obituary
Misao Nagashiki 106, San Fernando, CA born Nisei, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.She is predeceased by her loving husband, Masakatsu Nagashiki; loving daughter, Hisako Okura; loving son, Makoto Nagashiki; 2 loving grandchildren, Stacy Hirata Matsuda and John Tetsuo Nagashiki.She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Fumiko Hayashi and Megumi Hirata; son, Minoru (Nancy) Nagashiki; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.Private family gathering was held on Saturday, February 8, at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden". www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
