Misao Nagashiki 106, San Fernando, CA born Nisei, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.She is predeceased by her loving husband, Masakatsu Nagashiki; loving daughter, Hisako Okura; loving son, Makoto Nagashiki; 2 loving grandchildren, Stacy Hirata Matsuda and John Tetsuo Nagashiki.She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Fumiko Hayashi and Megumi Hirata; son, Minoru (Nancy) Nagashiki; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.Private family gathering was held on Saturday, February 8, at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden". www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020