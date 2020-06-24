Misty Widelitz

November 9, 1927 - June 11, 2020 Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Irving and Ruth Singer, Misty was a vivacious young girl with blue eyes and a head full of blonde curls. Even as a girl, friends and admirers always surrounded her. She attended Erasmus High School, where she became interested in theater arts and was involved in a number of high school theater productions. She later attended NYU. Misty married Milton Widelitz on July 8, 1949, and the couple celebrated 62 fulfilling years together. She was a devoted mother of three sons, and threw herself into becoming a homemaker. Misty was the quintessential fifties mom, serving as the Cub Scout den mother for each of her sons and president of their school's PTA. Misty learned to keep a baseball scorebook so she could watch her sons' Little League games from the dugout. She was always "with it," whether it was dancing to the latest rock tune or dressing in the latest styles. She brought elegance and grace to everything she did.After her sons left home, she hung up her home-making skills, vowing never to cook again, and divided her considerable energies between social activities and volunteer work. She was deeply involved with the Children's Burn Foundation and Stop Cancer, organizing fundraising events for both organizations. She was also an active member of the Blue Ribbon, the Los Angeles Music Center's premier women's support organization dedicated to arts education, volunteerism, and financial support for the Music Center.Misty was an avid traveler and a Francophile; she and Milton collected new friends on every trip, and some even became permanent members of their social circle.A great listener, Misty loved people and enjoyed entertaining. Together with Milton, she threw a number of elaborate themed parties that were long remembered by those who attended. In her later years, Misty returned to her passion for the theater by helping produce several shows, both in her beloved New York City and in Los Angeles. One of these was the Los Angeles–based Center Theater Group's production of Blithe Spirits, starring Angela Lansbury. Misty was a warm, light spirit whose heart was big enough to include many dear friends; she was generous and kind to everyone she came in contact with. She was enthusiastic and passionate about life, always believed in the power of positive thinking, and her infectious good nature made everyone around her smile. She will be greatly missed.Misty is survived by three sons, Ken, Brian, and Randy; her daughter-in-law, Heidi; her three grandchildren, Bryce, Kiley, and Steve; her granddaughter-in-law, Alexandra; her grandson-in-law, Kyle, and the latest addition to the Widelitz family, her great grandson, Liam.



