|
|
July 24, 1950 - April 13, 2020 On April 13, 2020, Mitchell E. Abbott, beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of 69. Mitch was born on July 24, 1950, in Tulare, CA, to Aaron and Kathryn Abbott, and grew up at Lake Tahoe. He received his bachelor's degree from UC Davis, and his law degree from the University of Virginia in 1975. He practiced law in Los Angeles for over 40 years with the firm of Richards, Watson & Gershon. On October 6, 1979, he married Mary Nielsen. They raised one son, Michael. Mitch was known for his quick wit, boisterous laugh, and sesquipedalian loquaciousness. He was a voracious reader, a skilled culinarian, and a devoted family man. Mitch was a Certified Specialist in Appellate Law, member of the California Academy of Appellate Lawyers, was a Chair of the State Bar Board of Legal Specialization's Appellate Law Advisory Committee, and was a Chair of the State Bar of California's Committee on Appellate Courts. He has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America and in Southern California Superlawyers, both in the field of Appellate Law. In addition to his legal career, he served on the Board of Directors of The Los Angeles Conservancy, was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Congregational Foundation, and was Moderator of First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, where he also served on the Board of Trustees. Mitch chaired the Board of Governors of Pilgrim School, and led Pilgrim's Mock Trial program for over 20 years. He was the recipient of the Spirit of C.E.B. Award for his contribution to Continuing Education of the Bar, and was honored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation in 2011 with the Mock Trial Attorney Coach of the Year Award. Mitch is survived by his wife, Mary, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Brenda, surrogate-son Hayden, and brother, Richard. He was predeceased by his parents. A celebration of his life will take place when we can gather. Memorial contributions can be made to First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020