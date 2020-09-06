Mitsuko Goya passed away at Kei-Ai South bay Healthcare Center, Gardena, CA on Aug 24, 2020. She was 94 years old. She was born in Okinawa, Japan and was a longtime resident of Hilo, HI and Torrance, CA. She is predeceased by her husband Hideo. She is survived by her children: Yoshihide (Irene), Doris (Bill) Yamanoha, Nora, Wayne (Wendy); grandchildren James, Norissa (Christopher) Ramirez, Kristina (Ryan) Naka, Sheldon, Stephanie, Kellen; great-grandchildren Chloe and Nixon; sister Hideko (Kenzo) Oshiro of Okinawa, Japan and many nieces and nephews.Mitsuko enjoyed tending to her orchids. Her kindness and loving spirit will be deeply missed.A private burial service will be held at a later date in Hilo HI. The family respectfully requests that no flowers or koden be sent. www.fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441