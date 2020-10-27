1/
Mitsuko Hamano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitsuko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
97 years old, CA born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on October 14th at Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center.She is survived by her son, Jim, daughter-in-law Vera Hamano and grandson, Taylor Hamano of San Francisco, sister, Toyoko Shiroma of Los Angeles and her children Aaron /Lisa Shiroma, Elaine/Dean and Martin Ries and family members in Okinawa, Japan.We'll always remember her as the caring mom, auntie, sister, grandma, sensei and friend to everyone. She had numerous get togethers and parties at her house in Los Angeles. Our house always welcomed relatives, students and friends. She had a passion for Japanese arts and was a teacher of tea ceremony, flower arranging and origami. For the purpose of safety there will be no funeral service.Jim, Vera and Taylor Hamano / j.hamano@yahoo.com. /55 Molimo Drive, San Francisco, CA 94127 www.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved