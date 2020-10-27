Mitsuko Hamano

97 years old, CA born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on October 14th at Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center.She is survived by her son, Jim, daughter-in-law Vera Hamano and grandson, Taylor Hamano of San Francisco, sister, Toyoko Shiroma of Los Angeles and her children Aaron /Lisa Shiroma, Elaine/Dean and Martin Ries and family members in Okinawa, Japan.We'll always remember her as the caring mom, auntie, sister, grandma, sensei and friend to everyone. She had numerous get togethers and parties at her house in Los Angeles. Our house always welcomed relatives, students and friends. She had a passion for Japanese arts and was a teacher of tea ceremony, flower arranging and origami. For the purpose of safety there will be no funeral service.Jim, Vera and Taylor Hamano / j.hamano@yahoo.com. /55 Molimo Drive, San Francisco, CA 94127 www.FukuiMortuary.com
