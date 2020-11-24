Mitsuru Tamura, age 82, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2020. He was born in Kahuku, Hawaii. He was a component engineer and had been enjoying retirement for 21 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Stella Tamura; son, Clayton (Elaine) Tamura; daughters, Janice (Aric) Young and Kim (Jeff) Hee. He adored his grandchildren Kayla, Kyle, Amanda, Jacob, Joshua, Micah and Karis. He is survived by his siblings Yasuko Masuda and Minoru Tamura of Hawaii, Sadie Nakamura of California, and many nieces, nephews, and relatives in California, Hawaii, and Washington.Burial will be held at the Hawaii State Veteran's Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.



