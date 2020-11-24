1/1
Mitsuru Tamura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitsuru's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitsuru Tamura, age 82, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2020. He was born in Kahuku, Hawaii. He was a component engineer and had been enjoying retirement for 21 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Stella Tamura; son, Clayton (Elaine) Tamura; daughters, Janice (Aric) Young and Kim (Jeff) Hee. He adored his grandchildren Kayla, Kyle, Amanda, Jacob, Joshua, Micah and Karis. He is survived by his siblings Yasuko Masuda and Minoru Tamura of Hawaii, Sadie Nakamura of California, and many nieces, nephews, and relatives in California, Hawaii, and Washington.Burial will be held at the Hawaii State Veteran's Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved