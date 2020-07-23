1/
Miwako FUKUSHIMA
(95) passed away on July 18, 2020 in Torrance. She worked alongside her husband in the family nursery business – first in the Bay Area, and later in southern California. Her faith in God was her foundation, and it came through in her warmth, smile and willingness to talk to anyone. She is survived by her daughter Rhoda (Loren) Madson; son Ron (Akemi) Fukushima; granddaughters Lauren and Dana Otera and Kate Fukushima; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Her husband, Taro, predeceased her. Services will be held at a later date. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
