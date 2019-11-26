|
Miyoko Violet Imazu, age 87, passed away on October 26, 2019.She is survived by husband Roy Kazuo Imazu, 4 children, and 9 grandchildren. Also was predeceased by sister Kiku Yoshida and survived by brother Hiro (Tommy) Uyeda.Special thanks to caregivers Tessie, Magda, Lucky and Jazmin.Memorial service and burial for immediate family was previously held on November 9th. Public Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00 am at Crossway Church of the San Fernando Valley, 9610 Haddon Ave, Pacoima, CA 91331.Family requests casual or "Aloha" attire.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center (SFVJACC), 12953 Branford St. Arleta, CA 91331. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 26, 2019