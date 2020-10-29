Mladen Buntich, cherished husband, beloved father and grandfather, mentor to many and friend to all died unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. He was 86 years old.Mladen was born in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina in November of 1933. He had an independent streak from a young age, having left home at the age of 12 and escaping his war-torn homeland at 16. He lived in Italy until the age of 17 when he immigrated to America. Mladen attended St. Mary's College High School in Albany, California and then the University of Santa Clara, where he majored in civil engineering. His education was cut short by illness, after his third year, when he relocated to Southern California to recover. There he met and married his destined love, Nada Gagro in 1961. Together they raised three children, living what he perceived as the American dream; buying a house in the suburbs, gardening, raising animals, reading, camping, fishing, water and snow skiing, and many large happy gatherings with family and friends. Nada was his right hand, his helpmate, and most ardent cheerleader. His perfect friend.Despite the heavy Croatian accent he had until his last day, Mladen worked hard to learn the English language so he could assimilate. He loved his Croatian heritage, but he was proud to be in America and taking part in the American dream. Mladen worked for several large companies early in his career, including Fluor, Parsons, and Lockheed, before landing a long-term position as an estimator and draftsman at Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. While he enjoyed the security of his position at MWD, his entrepreneurial curiosity and endless energy always led him to another opportunity. From 1969 to 1978, Mladen and, Nada, ran two Christmas tree lots, which provided a great opportunity to make a little extra spending money while providing an excellent teaching opportunity for the younger generation of family and friends. In 1974, with a few bucks in the bank and the 1969 Chevy pickup he purchased with the proceeds from selling Christmas trees, Mladen decided to take the plunge into the underground construction business. He grew his small business while maintaining his full-time job and the seasonal tree lots, until 1978 when he decided, at 46 years of age, to dedicate the rest of his career to the construction business. Mladen was a man of extraordinary character and morals, with an unfailing work ethic and generous smile. He was also tenacious and an eternal optimist that never shied away from risk. He built relationships in the industry with his outgoing and welcoming personality. While the company started out as a cut-and-cover pipeline company, he always looked for opportunities to expand into new and growing sectors of the industry. Over the years, and under his leadership, the company shifted its focus toward the trenchless construction industry, employing new technologies in tunneling, structural rehabilitation of existing systems, and shoring. Outside of the passion he had for the business, Mladen was dedicated to his family and his faith. He was generous to all, a patron of the Catholic church, Croatian culture, and education. He was a "foodie" that was known for his voracious appetite. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends, sharing in good food and drink while watching football. Mladen is survived by his wife of 59 years Nada, daughter Marianna (Rudy), sons Stephen and Mladen Jr. (Jennifer), and his 8 grandchildren as well as two of his six siblings, Gojko, and Marko (Lisa). We will miss his charm, enthusiasm for life, and the encouragement that he showed to anyone that crossed his path, but his legacy will live on through those he loved, the bond of family he created, as well as the culture and the family atmosphere he fostered at Mladen Buntich Construction Co. A private Mass of Christian Burial and graveside service will be held to honor him. A celebration of Mladen's life will be held when we can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the Buntich family has requested memorial donations be made to: St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church 712 N Grand Ave Los Angeles CA 90012 or croatianchurchla.org
.