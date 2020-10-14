April 29, 1962 - June 18, 2020 Mojgan Gueola Moghavem, who displayed a natural talent for bringing beauty into the world and believed life's most important pursuit was self-improvement, died of pneumonia on June 18 after a three-year battle with ALS. She was 58. Mojgan had an exceptional eye for creating stylish outfits, whipping up stunning flower arrangements and designing jewelry. She played piano, and loved running, soccer, hiking and reading. Her friends and relatives, whom she continually encouraged to pursue their talents, also benefitted from her sense of discovery, hearing her recommendations on restaurants, movies, TV shows, books and music. And they all knew of her affection for butterflies, an affinity based on her appreciation for the caterpillar's struggle. The youngest of four siblings, Mojgan was born to Lotfollah Gueola and Monavar Morovati in Tehran, where she attended Marika and Lycée Razi schools. Her teenage years were challenging. At 17, Mojgan fled Iran alone during the 1979 Revolution. She enrolled at Columbia University, but far from home and encountering the inevitable difficulties of studying at an Ivy League school with English as a third language, she departed New York to live with a paternal uncle's family in Manhattan Beach, Calif. She subsequently improved her English and graduated from Concord High School, later attending UCLA and Pepperdine, where she studied French and communications. She worked at the Daniel Hechter store in Beverly Center, first in accounting, then as a retail associate and store manager. She married Ramin Moghavem on Feb. 18, 1990 settling in Santa Monica in 2004. The lovebirds travelled around the world. When dining out, they got lost in conversation and were often the last customers. "Mojgan was my soulmate. She turned my life around for the better and did this repeatedly. She showed me love and made me feel loved without limits. I am a better person and parent because of Mojgan," said Ramin. "She told us she loved us constantly and made you feel it every time. She was warm and fun but knew how to dole out tough love when needed," said their daughter Layla, 21, a senior at Georgetown University. "My mom taught me a lot about love. She taught me the value of expressing love," said their son Dara, 25, a graduate of University of California San Diego. Mojgan died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica less than three months after losing her brother John to COVID-19. In addition to her husband and two children, she is survived by her sisters Helen and Jeannette. She is buried at Mount Sinai Memorial Park.



