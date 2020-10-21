Molly Juby

October 24, 1930 - October 15, 2020 In loving memory of Molly, born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. She passed away peacefully in California after a battle with cancer just 9-days prior to her 90th birthday. She was married for 57 years to Sam, before being widowed. She lived in Rhodesia/Zimbabwe, Spain, England and Scotland, and moved to the US five years ago. She was one of four children, and is survived by one sister, her son and daughter and their families including five grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. May God bless her soul.



