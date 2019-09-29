Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Nishimoto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Nishimoto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Molly Nishimoto Obituary
Molly Nishimoto, age 98, passed away on August 22, 2019.Beloved mother of Connie (Edwin) Gohata, Heber (Linda) and Cyril Nishimoto, and Phebe (Michael) Arlen; grandmother of Damon Daniel (Traci), Philip Andrew, and Leanna Gohata, Rachel (Gary) Rossetto, Jared and Marni Nishimoto, Robert Anthony, Emily Marie and Mary Elizabeth Arlen; great-grandmother of Dylan, Karis, and Rylee Gohata; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Public Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 10:00 A.M. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W 158th St, Gardena, California. The family requests NO roses due to severe allergies. Casual attire/Aloha shirts are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gardena Valley Baptist Church for the "Pipe Organ and Piano Repair Fund." www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Molly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now