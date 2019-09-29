|
Molly Nishimoto, age 98, passed away on August 22, 2019.Beloved mother of Connie (Edwin) Gohata, Heber (Linda) and Cyril Nishimoto, and Phebe (Michael) Arlen; grandmother of Damon Daniel (Traci), Philip Andrew, and Leanna Gohata, Rachel (Gary) Rossetto, Jared and Marni Nishimoto, Robert Anthony, Emily Marie and Mary Elizabeth Arlen; great-grandmother of Dylan, Karis, and Rylee Gohata; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Public Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 10:00 A.M. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W 158th St, Gardena, California. The family requests NO roses due to severe allergies. Casual attire/Aloha shirts are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gardena Valley Baptist Church for the "Pipe Organ and Piano Repair Fund." www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29, 2019