November 20, 1936 - February 26, 2019 Mollyann Schroeder passed away on February 26 at her home in West Hills, California. Born to Lottie and Emanuel Yousem in Omaha, Nebraska, she leaves behind her devoted husband of 56 years, Charles Schroeder; daughter Michele; son Marc; brother Michael Yousem; three beautiful granddaughters; countless friends; and the hundreds of students and colleagues whose lives she touched during her 42 years as a professional educator.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019