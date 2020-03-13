|
June 14, 1929 - March 5, 2020 Mona Bentley Ackerman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles at age 90. Mona was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to John and Julia Bentley. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Elton (Bud), and two sisters, Sidona and Joan. An independent and smart young woman, Mona put herself through Registered Nurses training at St. Luke's School of Nursing in Fargo, North Dakota and then, while working full time at Massachusetts General Hospital, earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Boston University in 1959. She practiced as a highly regarded nurse, nursing supervisor and researcher (women's health) intermittently until 1996. Mona also volunteered for several causes, most often focusing on children. Mona married Irving Paul Ackerman, MD (Irv) in February 1959, and raised three daughters, Diane, Laurie and Sandra. Mona cherished her family and was very close with her six grandchildren, Benjamin, Julia, Mariam, Sofia, William and Spencer and three sons-in-law, Douglas, Jama and Matthew. Mona had a passion for learning and was an accomplished pianist and gardener. She took pride in her Norwegian heritage and enjoyed studying and sharing her genealogy. Along with Irv, Mona was an avid traveler into her 80s, visiting many cities around the world and always documenting their experiences in a scrapbook. She was a caring friend to many and a beautiful host of numerous exquisite parties and get togethers. Mona's energy and compassion impressed all who knew her. Mona is survived by her husband of 61 years, children and grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She found the idea that there is a little part of her in each of us to be exciting, and we treasure this thought as well.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 13, 2020