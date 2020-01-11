|
Monica A. Keil, 75, passed away suddenly on January 3rd, 2020 in Canoga Park, California. Monica was born in the Netherlands, and moved to Los Angeles with her family in 1982. For many years, she was a volunteer at the Northridge Hospital Trauma Center, where she loved helping the families of patients. She was the heart and soul of her loving family, who will miss her warmth and humor. Monica is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Henk Keil and her three children: Paulien (Scott) Groll, Ron (Amy) Keil, and Andre (Lisa) Keil. She was also much loved Oma to grandchildren Hannah and Jacob Groll, Samantha, Finn and Benjamin Keil. At her request, no services were held. The family will hold a celebration of her life at a future date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020