|
|
December 17, 1927 - August 27, 2019 Morris "Moe" from Detroit, Michigan, son of Charles and Rose Katz, older brother to Phil (Barbara) and Bill, passed at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carole, four children, Debbie, David, Renee (Brian Mann), and Craig (Amanda). He was Papa Moe to Oliver and Caleb Mann, and Kathleen, Kellen, and Madeline Katz.He truly treasured his relationships with his devoted brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Trena Greitzer, his many nieces and nephews, friends, and colleagues.His life was dedicated to medicine having been in the Medical Corp while in the Navy. When he realized this was his calling, he got his medical degree from UC Irvine and practiced primary care medicine for over 50 years in his medical building on the corner of Pico and Cardiff. He was also very involved at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as an attending staff physician in the department of general medicine and serving on numerous committees.Moe felt it was important to stay connected and give back to the medical community. He was an associate clinical professor at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Students would observe him while he saw patients and always be invited for Shabbat dinners with his family.Beyond his devotion to family and work Moe had a tremendous love for the game of Golf. He approached the game in the same way he approached everything in his life, with passion and commitment.Funeral service on Sunday, Sept 1st at 2pm, Mount Sinai Mortuary, 5950 Forrest Lawn Drive, LA, CA 90068.A donation to the VA or any medical , in memory of Dr. Morris Katz, would be appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019