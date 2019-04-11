August 15, 1921 - April 7, 2019 Morris I. Diamond, a longtime resident of Sherman Oaks and Beverly Hills, passed away April 7, 2019 in Palm Desert, CA. Morris was a pioneer in the music/entertainment industry starting with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra as a band boy when he was 19. His adventures with his cohorts were memorialized in his autobiography "The Name Dropper" or "People I Schlepped With" which he wrote at the age of 90. We would tell you more about his life but in true Morris fashion we'll tell you what he told us, "buy the book." Morris is survived by his daughters Joanne (Jim) Masterson and Allyn Marie (Bob) Geinosky; his grandchildren Helen (Steve) Karmgard, Darrell (Marcella) Masterson, and his late grandson Brian Masterson. He is also survived by two special women in his life, Elena Diamond and Alice Harnell. There will a private family service in Palm Desert and a Celebration of Life memorial will be held in the near future. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary