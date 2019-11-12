Home

Morris "Pav" Pavey

Morris "Pav" Pavey Obituary
Morrie ("Pav"), 94, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Doreen; six children and their spouses, Barbara (husband Warren), Don, Laura (husband Joshua), Mischelle, Keith (wife Michelle) and Chad (wife Cayce); six grandchildren, Benjamin, Un Hee, Nathan, Hayley, Stella and Jason; brother Irv; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on November 13, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Sinai Simi Valley, 6150 Mount Sinai Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93063.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
