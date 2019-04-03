Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton A. Bender

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morton A. Bender Obituary
January 13, 1925 - March 29, 2019 The world has lost a great man. Mort was well traveled, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He maintained his sense of humor and appetite for life until the end of his 94 years. He worked at Halprin Supply for 30 years. He will be greatly missed! May we all aspire to live a life full of love, humor, and experience, just as he has. Rest in peace. We love you. A celebration of life will be held on Sat., April 6th. email [email protected] for details.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.