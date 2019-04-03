|
January 13, 1925 - March 29, 2019 The world has lost a great man. Mort was well traveled, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He maintained his sense of humor and appetite for life until the end of his 94 years. He worked at Halprin Supply for 30 years. He will be greatly missed! May we all aspire to live a life full of love, humor, and experience, just as he has. Rest in peace. We love you. A celebration of life will be held on Sat., April 6th. email [email protected] for details.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 3, 2019