|
|
November 7, 1933 - April 22, 2020 Esteemed Film Editor, Producer and Director. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn, devoted father of Lawrence (Laura), Randi (Steve), Allison (Aidan) and the late Jeffrey. Brother of Barbara Marks (the late Richard). The adored grandfather of Joshua, Spencer, Cooper, Kayden, Griffin, Mason, and Jett. He will live on in our hearts forever. Donations in his memory may be made to The Motion Picture and Television Fund, Los Angeles. A Memorial will be held at Mount Sinai in Hollywood Hills, Ca when the quarantine is lifted.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020