Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Fallick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton A. Fallick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morton A. Fallick Obituary
November 7, 1933 - April 22, 2020 Esteemed Film Editor, Producer and Director. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn, devoted father of Lawrence (Laura), Randi (Steve), Allison (Aidan) and the late Jeffrey. Brother of Barbara Marks (the late Richard). The adored grandfather of Joshua, Spencer, Cooper, Kayden, Griffin, Mason, and Jett. He will live on in our hearts forever. Donations in his memory may be made to The Motion Picture and Television Fund, Los Angeles. A Memorial will be held at Mount Sinai in Hollywood Hills, Ca when the quarantine is lifted.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -