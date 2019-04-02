October 21, 1931 - March 21, 2019 Morton Field, M.D., passed from this world to a higher place on March 21, 2019. He was 87 years old. He specialized in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Osteoporosis, and Diabetes. He was a dedicated doctor for 63 years, committed to practicing individualized medicine, obsessive of keeping up on current medical literature, and dedicated to providing the highest level of medical care to his patients. He was "old school" – he did house calls, took calls at all hours of the night, and spent as much time with patients in the exam room, the hospital, or on the phone as they needed. He attended Fairfax High School and Stanford University. After 3 years of college, he was accepted into Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, from where he graduated in 1956 cum laude. He is survived by his wife Mary, four children Nikki, Lauren, Bruce and Allen, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019