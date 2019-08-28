|
April 29, 1917 - August 22, 2019 Morton Tubor passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at 102 years old. Beloved husband of Edith Miller who predeceased him in death in 2011. Loving father of his only son Larry Tubor, granddaughters Sheri Painter (Scott) and Allison Tubor, and of great-grandchildren Merrick and Marrina Painter. Born in Chicago where he met the girl of his dreams, Edith. They married and moved to California where he had a long successful career in the motion picture business as a Film/Sound Editor most notably on the series Knots Landing. Mort loved life and family. He lived an amazing life full of memorable milestones. He loved all sports, both participating and watching, especially the LA Dodgers. Services will be held on Sunday, September 8th at 11:30am at Mount Sinai in the Hollywood Hills, followed by a celebration of Mort's life at Porter Valley Country Club, 19216 Singing Hills Drive, Northridge 91326.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019