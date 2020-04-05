|
June 17, 1924 - April 1, 2020 Moselle Amron was amazing grace. The youngest in a family of 12 children, Moselle was born in Calcutta, India, on June 17th, 1924. She was from Iraqi Jewish descent. Her father Ezra was from Basra, and her mother Sally was from Baghdad. She attended the Jewish Girl's School in Calcutta. Her older brother began taking her swimming to the local college swim club at the age of 4. By 9 years of age, Moselle won the West Bengal State Championship. She completed high school in Calcutta. Moselle met her husband-to-be of almost 75 years, Michael, at the age of 14 when he approached her at a wedding. She first refused him in a ladylike manner. But her older sister, Kitty, persuaded her later that evening to dance with Michael. For four grueling years, Michael pursued Moselle with determination, along with the help of Moselle's mother's coaxing. She finally accepted his proposal and they got married on August 19th, 1945 at Mogen David Synagogue in Calcutta. Their daughter Sally was born the following year, and their first son Bernard two years thereafter (Bernard later passed away in London at the age of 34). Michael worked as a fertilizer manager for the B.N. Elias Co. in Calcutta for 18 years. Moselle began working for British Airways. In Calcutta, they had the reputation of being great dancers and won several dance competitions. Their favorite dances were the Tango and the Waltz. In 1961, their youngest child David was born. That year they relocated to London, England, to join much of their extended family. In early 1963, they immigrated to the United States aboard the Queen Mary and settled in Los Angeles. Michael joined Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., and Moselle quickly enrolled in early childhood education classes to pursue her goal of becoming a preschool owner and director. She also obtained her real estate sales license. Moselle and Michael built and established The Cheviot Hills Nursery School in 1965. They acquired their second preschool, Kiddie Academy, several years later. With their high standards, strong work ethic, and warm caring leadership, both schools were a huge success. They then wisely invested in and managed real estate. Moselle was always very adventurous, and she and Michael traveled the world extensively to every continent. They loved people and loved to entertain and party. Moselle was a great cook and had the most charismatic, witty personality. But dancing remained their greatest passion, and they continued to dance and entertain well into their 80s. Moselle lived her final years together with Michael in a guest house on her son and daughter-in-law's property in Beverly Hills along with their grandchildren. She passed away peacefully this past Wednesday of natural causes at home with her husband Michael and family by her side. Moselle is survived by her husband Michael who will be 100 this July 16th, her daughter Sally, her son David, her daughter-in-law Jessica, and grandchildren Ariel, Benjamin, Abigail, and Asher. A Facebook page has been set up in Moselle's loving memory: http://www.facebbook.com/moselleamronmemory
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 5, 2020