March 21, 1943 - November 18, 2019 Muriel, or "Mary" to her friends and family, loved movies, music, socializing, and travel. She spent most of her adult life as a TWA agent in Los Angeles, traveled the world with friends and family and loved to summer at her home on Martha's Vineyard. Mary was active in Los Angeles. She sang and performed with the Life Choir, was a member or the Cape Verdean Club of SoCal, and volunteered at the Pan African Film Festival, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Hollywood Bowl. Funeral services in Los Angeles will be held at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 3740 Don Felipe on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 am. A memorial service will also be held in Boston at a place and date TBD.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 4, 2019