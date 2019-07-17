|
|
September 22, 1927 - July 16, 2019 Muriel Bartmasser passed peacefully on July 16, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family. She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Phil, and her devoted children, Susie, Kary, Joy, and daughter-in-law Janice. Her grandchildren, Janis, Gary, Staci, Sean, Kory, Kevin, Allie, and Kerith, as well as great-grandchildren, will deeply miss her. She joins her beloved son Steven, and parents, Joseph and Sadie, in the stars above. Muriel's love, warmth, spirit, and dedication to family will forever guide us. The Memorial Service honoring her unforgettable life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire Temple on Olympic and Barrington.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019