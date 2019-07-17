Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Beverly Wilshire Temple
Olympic and Barrington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Bartmasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Bartmasser


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Bartmasser Obituary
September 22, 1927 - July 16, 2019 Muriel Bartmasser passed peacefully on July 16, 2019, surrounded by her adoring family. She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Phil, and her devoted children, Susie, Kary, Joy, and daughter-in-law Janice. Her grandchildren, Janis, Gary, Staci, Sean, Kory, Kevin, Allie, and Kerith, as well as great-grandchildren, will deeply miss her. She joins her beloved son Steven, and parents, Joseph and Sadie, in the stars above. Muriel's love, warmth, spirit, and dedication to family will forever guide us. The Memorial Service honoring her unforgettable life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Beverly Wilshire Temple on Olympic and Barrington.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.