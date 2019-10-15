|
November 25, 1934 - October 12, 2019 "The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page." – Saint Augustine. If that quote is true, Muriel was an avid reader. Muriel ("Muzzy") grew up in Great Neck, NY, was a proud graduate of Hood College, and an outstanding athlete in her youth. A longtime resident of Santa Monica, CA, she was active in PTA and her children's lives and activities. She worked in various capacities in SMMUSD, retiring only a few years ago from her position at Santa Monica High School. She also spent many years as a travel agent, most recently at Let's Travel. She lived her life with independence, pride, confidence, adventure, and incredible spirit and strength. A mentor and a friend to her students and clients, she remained in contact with some for decades. She planned wonderful trips for friends, family and clients – often to destinations she herself had been. She generously gave of herself to many organizations. Loving mother of Patti, Valerie (Michael), and Jon (Dayna). Devoted grandma to Alexander (Kaight), Matthew, Lianna, and Marissa. She treasured her relationships with her sisters, Johanna (Harold) and Linda, and her former husband, Gene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, family and close friends too numerous to mention. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019