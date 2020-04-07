|
Muriel Flagg, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. Born September 24, 1926 to Harry and Rae Siderman. Graduated Taft High School with honors. Studied at City College of New York. Devoted wife of Marvin, mother of Howard, Michael, and Jonathan, sister of Herb, mother-in-law of Lisa and Angelica, grandmother of Harlan, Delahna, and Mitchell, great-grandmother of Dashel. Muriel was a devoted wife, a caring mother, and a loyal friend. She kept active correspondence with dozens of friends across the country through her last days, never missed a birthday or anniversary, and loved to join her friends among the Red Hat Society for lunches and outings. She maintained a lifelong commitment to Judaism and advocated passionately for Jewish service organizations like ORT and B'nai B'rith. An avid reader, formidable mahjong player, and talented puzzler, Muriel kept her mind active and discovered new interests throughout her life – including, in recent years, a newfound fandom of the Los Angeles Lakers. She is remembered for her energetic and independent spirit, sharp wit, and loving attention to her friends and family. Muriel is survived by sons Michael (Lisa) and Jonathan, brother Herb, three grandchildren, and many dear friends. Services planned in one year at the time of her headstone unveiling. In lieu of flowers, she wished for donations to be made to ORT.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020