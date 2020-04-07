Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Flagg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Flagg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Flagg Obituary
Muriel Flagg, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. Born September 24, 1926 to Harry and Rae Siderman. Graduated Taft High School with honors. Studied at City College of New York. Devoted wife of Marvin, mother of Howard, Michael, and Jonathan, sister of Herb, mother-in-law of Lisa and Angelica, grandmother of Harlan, Delahna, and Mitchell, great-grandmother of Dashel. Muriel was a devoted wife, a caring mother, and a loyal friend. She kept active correspondence with dozens of friends across the country through her last days, never missed a birthday or anniversary, and loved to join her friends among the Red Hat Society for lunches and outings. She maintained a lifelong commitment to Judaism and advocated passionately for Jewish service organizations like ORT and B'nai B'rith. An avid reader, formidable mahjong player, and talented puzzler, Muriel kept her mind active and discovered new interests throughout her life – including, in recent years, a newfound fandom of the Los Angeles Lakers. She is remembered for her energetic and independent spirit, sharp wit, and loving attention to her friends and family. Muriel is survived by sons Michael (Lisa) and Jonathan, brother Herb, three grandchildren, and many dear friends. Services planned in one year at the time of her headstone unveiling. In lieu of flowers, she wished for donations to be made to ORT.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -