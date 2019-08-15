|
June 28, 1932 - August 4, 2019 Passed away of natural causes at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Susanne (née Malone), devoted father of Karen (Bill), Linda (Michael) and John (Jen), grandfather of Karsten, Niklas, and Annika Hokanson, Sebastian Taylor, and Alexis and Kylie Heichman. Born in Boston and grew up in Winthrop, MA, prior to a family move to Los Angeles at WWII. Attended LA's Dorsey High, UCLA and the California College of Medicine. Chief Resident at USC–LA County Hospital. 50-year medical career in internal medicine with a specialty in hematology, in private practice in Westchester for 40 years and as the Medical Director of the Bob Hope Health Center. Longtime resident of Culver City, CA, and member of Temple Akiba. Adjunct Professor Emeritus USC Keck School of Medicine. Predeceased by mother and father, Frances (née Michalovich) and Leo Heichman, brother Moses Meyer (Mark) Heichman, sister Marion Lasman Nicholls, as well as grandson Niklas. It is difficult to put into words what he meant to us all, other than to say that he loved and cared for us deeply, and we in turn, loved and cared for him deeply, too. We will miss his quick wit, kind heart, and the endearing twinkle in his eye. A private celebration of life will be held in the fall.
