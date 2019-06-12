July 22, 1920 - June 10, 2019 Dr. Murray Salkin, who would have reached the age of 99 in July, passed away on June 10, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life -- his wife Arlyne, his children Pam Maron and Owen Salkin, their spouses Stan and Jeff, his grandchildren Matt and Todd and their spouses Ariella and Sabrina, and his great-grandchildren Aidan, Ava, Naomi and Zachary. Murray lived the fullest of lives. He was born in 1920 in New York City and spent his youth moving with his family from one state to the next, always surrounded by his sister Gloria and the local library, which fed his voracious appetite for books and learning. Murray was a highly accomplished doctor over the course of his incredible 60-year career, but his greatest professional accomplishment was earning the trust and respect of his thousands of patients, to whom he was so devoted and who loved him so much. Murray spent 72 years of marriage with his wife Arlyne, traveling the world with her and building the family that was so bonded to him. He left an amazing legacy of patience, grace, curiosity, family, friendship, inclusiveness, and so much more. His memory will be best served by everyone trying to be just a little more gentle, as he was the ultimate gentleman. Services will be held at Hillside Memorial Cemetery and Mortuary on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the . Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary